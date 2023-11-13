Must Read! Check out the reviews and reactions from the netizens of Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is the fifth instalment in the YRF spy Universe. The movie has finally hit the big screen. Maneesh Sharma has earlier directed movies like Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan.

We saw the hype of the movie which was first created by a few behind-the –scenes videos and then with the trailer and songs. While the expectations of the movie was high due to its parts – Ek The Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai, this movie was really a test if it could stand to deliver what’s expected of it.

This time in the movie, the audience witnessed some much unexpected twists and turns and also 2 very amazing entries. The movie witnessed the entry of Pathaan and Kabir which really stole people’s hearts.

Also read - Tiger 3 review! Action sequences and a few surprises are the only driving factor of this Spy Universe thriller

However, if you are still wondering how the movie performed for the audience, then we are with some reviews and reactions from the netizens who have watched the movies.

So let’s take a look at the reviews and reactions from the netizens about the movie Tiger 3 below:

#Tiger3review:

A propaganda film released on Diwali to promote greatness ofnon-violent Pakistan in its time of worst self-created crisis.



Theme:

1. Noble Pak politicians want peace withIndia

2. Noble Pak ISI loves India and is waiting for India torespond

3. It is only one… pic.twitter.com/d4xwjzBKdG

—Gems of Bollywood(@GemsOfBollywood) November13, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: TIGER 3 ruling in the hearts of Audiencesacross the World #Tiger3#SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/pGkO1diLP0

&mdash: (@BloodyRahul) November13, 2023

#SalmanKhanfans, Make sure that you have Rated #Tiger310/10 on BMS/IMDB. pic.twitter.com/YGvBUV7gmh

—MASS (@Freak4Salman) November13, 2023

How sweet! He danced his heart outcaring less abt anything else! #SalmanKhanfans define fanism in true sense#Tiger3#Tiger3Reviewpic.twitter.com/GDkhUdyrd4 —Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) November13, 2023

Expression Dedo Yaar .



Neutral Public to SavlonBhoi #Tiger3



pic.twitter.com/PEKfWv5nKD

—The unrealistic Guy (@GuyUnrealistic) November13, 2023

RT to amplify #Tiger3BoxOfficeScam



Shame on @yrf, @BeingSalmanKhan, @HimeshMankad, @taran_adarsh, @Box_Off_Indiaetc..



They are degrading the quality of ourindustry.



Expose them badly #Tiger3#Dunki#SalmanKhan#bbtvi#Salaar#ShahRukhKhan#SRKpic.twitter.com/WuVWe9QfYz

—SRKsEnigma️ (@AqShayDevGun) November13, 2023

As we can see in the reviews and reactions from the netizens, the movie has got some mixed to positive reviews where the audience is celebrating the release of the movie and the craze of Salman Khan have really hit the fans.

Also read - Woah! Sharvari Wagh shares fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; Expresses admiration for the actress as she ‘grown up’ watching her films

Tell us what you think about the movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.