Must read! Cocktail 2: Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in talks for rom-com sequel; Netizens share their reactions

MUMBAI: When Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the Koffee couch in one of the episodes of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8, it was clear how close they were. Social media fans are already making predictions about the BFFs' potential movie appearance after seeing them together outside of the production business. According to a popular news portal story, talks are reportedly on to produce a follow-up to the 2012 smash Cocktail, which starred B-town friends Sara and Ananya.

Wearing a black sweatsuit and a white top, Sara Ali Khan was seen driving away from the office in her luxurious car in the video. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was also spotted waiting for her while sporting jeans and a basic white t-shirt. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress likewise bided her time until Sara's vehicle arrived as the latter departed the area.

On social media, Sara and Ananya's video became viral. Their admirers and supporters sent their Bollywood BFFs heart emoticons. However, several users expressed dissatisfaction at their casting in the follow-up to Cocktail. A user said, "Flop in making." "We want OG Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty," another commenter said. "Why are you ruining such a beautiful film?" asked the third user.

Homi Adajania directed and Dinesh Vijan produced Imtiaz Ali's Cocktail. Leading the 2012 romance drama are Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone. Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Randeep Hooda were seen in supporting roles. The movie made Rs 125.7 crore following its theatrical release on July 13, 2012.

Regarding her career, several media sources claim that Ananya Panday will be starring in the next movie Desi Boyz 2, with Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. The film is a sequel to the wildly popular blockbuster smash that starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Conversely, Sara Ali Khan last appeared alongside Vicky Kaushal in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke."

