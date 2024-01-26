Must read! Daboo Ratnani opens up about Abhishek Bachchan's initial 'Awkward' moments posing with Aishwarya in their first photoshoot

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's exceptional acting skills, stunning appearance, and endearing nature have made her a worldwide celebrity. Throughout her remarkable film career, she has not only taken over India but the entire world. In addition to being a well-known celebrity in her own right, Aishwarya is married to Bachchan, one of the most well-known cinema families in existence today.

(Also read: Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details! )

One of the cutest couples ever is Abhishek and Aishwarya, whose chemistry has been documented by numerous photographers. Daboo Ratnani is among them. In a recent interview, the famous photographer recalled how an "awkward" Abhishek had asked for advice on how to pose with Aishwarya.

Daboo Ratnani revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, “Abhishek and Aishwarya’s first photoshoot together for a movie, I had only done. For their first film, they shot together in Switzerland. I made them pose together for the first time. So, he (Abhishek) was asking me for poses, ‘How do I do?’ Because he was also new. So, he said, ‘How do I pose with a girl? I’ve not done this before.’”

He added, “This was before they were going out. Abhishek was a thorough gentleman. He is like a very proper gentleman, so he was awkward the first time to pose with a girl and how to hold her and stuff like that. Initially, I remember he was asking me for ideas. Of course, it was a schedule of a movie, so it was the first day, and after that, we shot a lot together and obviously got more comfortable.”

On 20 April 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek got married. Aaradhya Bachchan is the name of their daughter. Fans enjoy Abhishek and Aishwarya's chemistry in interviews and public appearances in addition to their movie. The two first appeared in Raavan and Guru, two of Mani Ratnam's movies.

(Also read: Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details! )

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18