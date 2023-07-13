Must Read! From dancing on Beqarar Karke Humen in Jawan Prevue to what he is going to do after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan answers many questions of fans during #AskSRK

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s prevue was released a few days ago, and it received a very good response. Today SRK decided to interact with his fans on Twitter and did an #AskSRK.

He spoke about dancing on the classic song Beqarar Karke Humen, what he is going to do after Dunki, unveiled the new poster of the film, and a lot more.

When a fan asked, “Your favourite moment from the #JawanPrevue #AskSRK Also Beqarar karke hamein Yun na jaaiye aapko hamaari Kasam laut aaiye.” The actor replied, “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan.”

When another fan asked about his experience of working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, SRK replied, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan.”

After Jawan, fans are eagerly waiting for Dunki, and when a fan asked if after Dunki he will have a release in 2024, the super said, “Dunki ke baad toh Dunki ki feeling enjoy karunga na. All work and no play makes us all a dull boy!! #Jawan.”

Check out the tweets below...Well, after completing the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new poster of the film, and wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.