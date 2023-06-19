Must read! December gets crowded as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releases in the same month; check out the releases this year in the month of December

Recently, makers announced that the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled romantic movie will be releasing in the month of December. Now, let's have a look at the releases this year in the month of December.
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : The fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming releases from the Indian industry, recently we have seen the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer locks the month of December for their release.

And now with this movie locking the month of December for their release, the month of December gets flooded with lot of releases and all of them are big ones.

Talking about 1st December first movie which will release is Sam Bahadur which has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, on the same date of 1st December Fukrey 3 will be releasing which is yet another much awaited movies of the Year.

If we talk about this Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer remove movie it will release on 7th December and Metro in dino  which is yet another much awaited movie of the year will be releasing in on 8th December

Well we have just 4 big releases in the span of 10 days in the month of December and it is just half the December and it has already got crowded.

For which movie are you excited for do that is no in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 20:52

