Must Read! Despite having amazing reviews, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone crashed at the Box Office, check out reasons

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

When the makers of the movie released the trailer, there was a wave of appreciation for the movie and the audience were excited to see the movie. Even when the songs were released, the audience got to witness the hot chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. The audience also got to watch the much-awaited dance performance of Hrithik along with Deepika. In addition to that, the audience also got to a song that can later become a friendship anthem, that’s right! We are talking about Heer Aasmani.

Also read - Woah! Siddharth Anand Talks Future Projects Post "Fighter" Success: "I Am Unemployed, Haven't Decided on My Next"

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

As the movie was released, the audience went to watch the movie and some gave amazing responses. The mysterious part about the movie and its response is that the movie is receiving some really amazing responses but yet it crashed at the Box Office.

Let’s look at the factors that might be the reasons for why the movie didn’t do so well in theatres:

Lack of promotions

Every movie now needs a good promotion, even if it’s not something unique it has to be something that can excite the audience enough. The movie was announced a long time ago but the songs took some time to release and the sad part is, the songs could not create the required hype. Other than that, it seems that the main promotions of the movie started at the last minute where for most of the part we could not see Deepika Padukone. Guess there’s a mantra to the success of the movie and it has to do with the content as well as the hype of the movie.

Deepika Padukone’s performance

Audiences love Deepika Padukone, be it for her acting, be it for her openness or be it for her looks. The actress has earned a lot of recognition with her performances and we have witnessed Deepika’s best efforts. Therefore, when we see her in a movie like Fighter, we all wish that she could’ve done more. The netizens reviewed that Deepika Padukone’s emotional scenes are good but she had very less to offer in the movie. According to the people, Deepika Padukone could do much more than what she did in the movie.

Lack of freshness in story

Lately there have been many movies with a national theme and while it appeared as a good choice before, it seems the audience is now bored and wants to see something new and unique instead of a regular patriotic movie. It’s not the nationality that people are bored of, but the lack of freshness in the story with patriotic themes is what the people don’t want to see.

Aerial action

There were times before when the audience thought that this movie is somehow similar to Top Gun Maverick but Siddharth Anand made it clear that that’s not the case. Even though the movie is not at all similar to Top Gun Maverick, it seems as though the audience is very new to aerial action. What affects this factor more is that some really ‘animalistic’ action movies had been released at the end of the last year and the fever was on for a long time. After watching such guns and hand fights, it is of course difficult for the audience to watch some aerial action.

Also read - Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

What according to you didn’t work in Fighter’s favour? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.