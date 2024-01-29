Woah! Siddharth Anand Talks Future Projects Post "Fighter" Success: "I Am Unemployed, Haven't Decided on My Next"

MUMBAI: Following the triumph of his recent release "Fighter," director Siddharth Anand shares insights into his upcoming directorial ventures. Despite the success of "Fighter" and the much-anticipated "Pathaan," Siddharth humorously labels himself as unemployed and in pursuit of his next project.

In an exclusive interview, Siddharth mentions, "I am unemployed. Mere pass naukri nahi hai. Aaj se main unemployed hu (I don't have a job. From today, I am unemployed)." He adds a touch of humor, stating, "That's why I woke up relaxed in the morning. I don't have work as a director. I haven't decided on my next."

Jokingly, Siddharth appeals to producers, saying, "Main kaam dhundh raha hu aaj. Sab sun lo yarr producers main kaam dhundh raha hu (I'm looking for work. All the producers please listen, I'm looking for work)."

Regarding the potential franchise of "Fighter," Siddharth leaves it to the audience's love, stating, "That audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hai abhi 3 hi din hue hai (Let's see, it's only been 3 days). I think audience ka pyaar (love) will decide what we will do."

Despite the trend of sequels, Siddharth expresses his inclination toward creating new characters and stories, refraining from making sequels, as he believes there's a "comfort zone" in them.

On the production front, Siddharth reveals Marflix's next projects include Rohit Dhawan's "Rambo" and a Robbie Grewal directorial featuring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He emphasizes the boutique production house's focus on quality over quantity.

As Siddharth Anand navigates the post-"Fighter" landscape, fans can anticipate his distinctive touch in upcoming projects, showcasing his creativity and commitment to delivering engaging films.

Credit: Pinkvilla