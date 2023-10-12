Must Read! Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan once defended playing antagonist roles in films; Says ‘It is entertainment...’

MUMBAI: Numerous people have been criticizing Animal's ‘misogynistic’ premise and ‘toxic’ behavior of lead character Rannvijay Singh, also known as Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor), ever since the movie's December 1 release. A video clip of star Shah Rukh Khan from a 1994 episode of Aap Ki Adalat has surfaced amid the criticism of Animal's toxic masculinity. The actor was shown reacting in it after being charged with portraying ‘negative roles’ in movies that had a "bad influence" on viewers.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Ek beech ke roles hote hain. Main junko human characters kehta hoon. Main unko negative character nahi kehta. Nahi main unko positive character kehta hoon. Yeh black and white nahi hai... Maine jo filmoh mein kiya usme maine basically love angle use kiya – ki main is se pyar karta hoon, iss inteha tak pyar karta hoon ki main pyar mein jaan le loon… Aur har film ke akhir mein humne kahin par bhi aisa nahi dikhaya ki kuch sympathy uske sath jati hai (These characters are humans, they are not negative or positive. It is not as simple as black and white. I have played characters that can even kill for love, but they have never been rewarded or gotten a sympathy for doing bad things).”

Shah Rukh was told that a magazine had conducted a survey over his negative roles in movies, and the majority of respondents had stated that villains should play negative roles and that Shah Rukh's portrayal of them had a 'negative impact'. When questioned about whether or not these movies glorified murder and torture, Shah Rukh starred in negative parts in Darr and Baazigar, both released in 1993 denied claims.

He mentioned, "Glorification tab ho jab woh yeh sab kar ke nikal jaye. Lekin agar aap inn filmon ki ending dekhe, toh mujhe itna mara hai end mein... itni buri tarah pitai hoti hai. So I don't think kisi jagah pe glorify kiya hai (violence)... It is entertainment... I have never had a negative response... Aage bhi main joh aise roles karunga woh sirf audience ki bhalai ke liye hain (It would have been glorification if the character faced no consequences, but I have been beaten badly in all these films... in future too, I will continue playing such roles for the audiences' sake)."

The actor recalls how children would tell him he did well and even nicknamed him 'Baazigar uncle,' and how women would compliment his roles in these movies. Shah Rukh said that he was a "small part" of a movie, much like the rest of the team, and that he "will not take the whole responsibility for the film" when asked if he had ever considered the detrimental effects that his roles could have on people, especially on women's safety. The actor went on to say that people were 'educated enough' and wouldn't just replicate his role at face value.

The last films in which Shah Rukh appeared were Jawan and Pathaan, two of his other 2023 blockbusters. The actor is now working on the Dunki which is in preparation for film’s December 21 release.

