Must Read! Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan once defended playing antagonist roles in films; Says ‘It is entertainment...’

A video clip of star Shah Rukh Khan from a 1994 episode of Aap Ki Adalat has surfaced amid the criticism of Animal's toxic masculinity. The actor was shown reacting in it after being charged with portraying ‘negative roles’ in movies that had a "bad influence" on viewers.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Numerous people have been criticizing Animal's ‘misogynistic’ premise and ‘toxic’ behavior of lead character Rannvijay Singh, also known as Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor), ever since the movie's December 1 release. A video clip of star Shah Rukh Khan from a 1994 episode of Aap Ki Adalat has surfaced amid the criticism of Animal's toxic masculinity. The actor was shown reacting in it after being charged with portraying ‘negative roles’ in movies that had a "bad influence" on viewers.

Also read: Woah! Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen who claims that Jawan and Pathaan were big hits due to the actor's PR

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Ek beech ke roles hote hain. Main junko human characters kehta hoon. Main unko negative character nahi kehta. Nahi main unko positive character kehta hoon. Yeh black and white nahi hai... Maine jo filmoh mein kiya usme maine basically love angle use kiya – ki main is se pyar karta hoon, iss inteha tak pyar karta hoon ki main pyar mein jaan le loon… Aur har film ke akhir mein humne kahin par bhi aisa nahi dikhaya ki kuch sympathy uske sath jati hai (These characters are humans, they are not negative or positive. It is not as simple as black and white. I have played characters that can even kill for love, but they have never been rewarded or gotten a sympathy for doing bad things).”

Shah Rukh was told that a magazine had conducted a survey over his negative roles in movies, and the majority of respondents had stated that villains should play negative roles and that Shah Rukh's portrayal of them had a 'negative impact'. When questioned about whether or not these movies glorified murder and torture, Shah Rukh starred in negative parts in Darr and Baazigar, both released in 1993 denied claims.

He mentioned, "Glorification tab ho jab woh yeh sab kar ke nikal jaye. Lekin agar aap inn filmon ki ending dekhe, toh mujhe itna mara hai end mein... itni buri tarah pitai hoti hai. So I don't think kisi jagah pe glorify kiya hai (violence)... It is entertainment... I have never had a negative response... Aage bhi main joh aise roles karunga woh sirf audience ki bhalai ke liye hain (It would have been glorification if the character faced no consequences, but I have been beaten badly in all these films... in future too, I will continue playing such roles for the audiences' sake)."

The actor recalls how children would tell him he did well and even nicknamed him 'Baazigar uncle,' and how women would compliment his roles in these movies. Shah Rukh said that he was a "small part" of a movie, much like the rest of the team, and that he "will not take the whole responsibility for the film" when asked if he had ever considered the detrimental effects that his roles could have on people, especially on women's safety. The actor went on to say that people were 'educated enough' and wouldn't just replicate his role at face value.

The last films in which Shah Rukh appeared were Jawan and Pathaan, two of his other 2023 blockbusters. The actor is now working on the Dunki which is in preparation for film’s December 21 release.

Also read: Revealed! Here’s a list of songs from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, check it out

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Hindustan Times

JAWAN Atlee Allu Arjun Shah Rukh Khan Jawan 2 JAWAN REVIEW Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Let's learn more about the latest brother duo in the Hindi film industry, Sunil and Anil Grover
MUMBAI: From Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana and from Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan...
Wow! Actor - comedian Sunil Grover takes us on a beautiful tour of his humble abode
MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has given a glimpse inside his beautiful and airy Mumbai home. Taking to Instagram...
Must Read! Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan once defended playing antagonist roles in films; Says ‘It is entertainment...’
MUMBAI: Numerous people have been criticizing Animal's ‘misogynistic’ premise and ‘toxic’ behavior of lead character...
What! Rajpal Yadav was beaten for real in Shahid Kapoor starrer Chup Chup Ke, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer comedy film Chup Chup Ke remains one of the most loved Bollywood films...
Must read! Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her character in the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Kadak Singh', opened up about her character and...
What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction
MUMBAI : Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While...
Recent Stories
Sunil
Wow! Let's learn more about the latest brother duo in the Hindi film industry, Sunil and Anil Grover
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunil
Wow! Let's learn more about the latest brother duo in the Hindi film industry, Sunil and Anil Grover
Sunil
Wow! Actor - comedian Sunil Grover takes us on a beautiful tour of his humble abode
Rajpal
What! Rajpal Yadav was beaten for real in Shahid Kapoor starrer Chup Chup Ke, read more
Sanjana
Must read! Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her character in the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh
Housefull
What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction
Riva
Whoa! THIS child star has a net worth of Rs 8 crores, owns a luxury car worth Rs 40 Lakhs; no one knows her real age