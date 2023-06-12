Woah! Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen who claims that Jawan and Pathaan were big hits due to the actor's PR

Shah Rukh Khan is going to end the year with a bang with Dunki. For the same, Shah Rukh has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani, the ace storyteller. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is going to end the year with a bang with Dunki. For the same, Shah Rukh has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani, the ace storyteller. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. 

Now, we all know how much Shah Rukh is fond of promoting his films via social media. It is the age of social media and a powerful tool for staying connected with fans. However, there are nasty trolls about too. But Shah Rukh is too savage for them. That's what has happened now.

Shah Rukh Khan is not the one to take everything lightly. Sometimes, he likes to give it back to the trolls but most of the time he ignores them. However, today, was not the day of ignoring them. Shah Rukh is conducting an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

A netizen claimed that his PR made his two blockbuster films, Jawan and Pathaan big hits. The netizen called his movies tatti (potty) as well. Shah Rukh responded to him, in the user's style. 

He said that he usually does not respond to 'amazingly intelligent people like them' But he made an exception for the user. Shah Rukh said that the user has constipation and that his 'PR' will send some medicines for him.

Jawan and Pathaan both movies earned over Rs 1000 crore each at the box office. The films has brought back viewers to the theatres.

Dunki is about Donkey Flight which is an illegal immigration technique. The comedy-drama movie with a social message is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. 

Shah Rukh plays Hardayal aka Hardy, Vicky Kaushal plays Sukhi, Taapsee Pannu plays Manu, Vikram plays Buggu while Anil plays Balli in this movie about friendship as good as family. Pen Marudhar Entertainment is distributing the movie. 

Pritam has given the soundtrack while Aman Pant has given the background score for the film. C. K. Muraleedharan, Manush Nandan and Amit Roy handled the cinematography of the upcoming new movie. Dunki is going to release on 21st December 2023.

