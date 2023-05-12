Must Read! Fans notice this uncanny resemblance between Dunki and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan titled Dunki has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience from quite sometime now. The movie, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani is the talk of the town for this amazing director-actor combination which the fans were looking forward to from quite a long period of time.

After the blockbuster response of the movies like Pathaan and Jawan, fans are now eagerly looking forward to the third blockbuster of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the big screen in the month of December. The trailer of the movie Dunki is finally out and it is already getting positive response from the fans and audience. Well, there is a picture floating all over the internet, where Shah Rukh Khan is running on the sports field.

The fans have drawn an uncanny resemblance between this picture with the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred him. As we see in the picture, they are finding it very much similar with the movie DDLJ in the song Mere Khwaabon Mein Jo Aaye.

Indeed, this is one of the uncanny resemblance we have seen that the fans have drawn between Dunki and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Well, there are many other memes, pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet, created by the fans.

