Must Read! “Do you think Abrar can kill you?” Bobby Deol hints his presence in the sequel of Animal

Here is the video of actor Bobby Deol getting viral where the actor speaks about his character Abrar and his presence in the sequel of the movie Animal
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 07:15
Bobby

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol is getting some humongous response from the fans all over for his character Abrar in the movie Animal, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri along with the actor Bobby Deol is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the movie is getting lot of love from the fans for its unique presentation.

As we know the actor Bobby Deol had little screen time in the movie and without saying a word the actor stole the show as the character Abrar. The fans all over are showering love for the actor and dancing on the famous Abrar entry Irani song. Well the character of Abrar dies in the movie and the fans have expressed their excitement to see more of the character in the sequel as well.

Also read - Box office! Sam Bahadur crosses 100 crores globally, whereas Animal is in no mood to stop

Well now there is this video of the actor Bobby Deol getting viral where the actor responds to his presence in the sequel, the actor said, “Aapko kya lagta hai Abrar Mar SAkta?” (What do you think, can Abrar die?) well is the actor hinting at his presence in the sequel, and this video of the actor has grabbed the attention of the fans all over.

They have already started to shower all the comments saying it will be so great to see more of the actor Bobby Deol in the part 2 if this is true, well no doubt it was beauty of the actor Bobby Deol to pull off such an intense character with grace and we wait for the time to show us whether Bobby Deol will be there in the sequel or not, do you really want to see the actor Bobby Deol in Animal park, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Wow! Do you know Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva has trained these B Town actors

