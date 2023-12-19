Wow! Do you know Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva has trained these B Town actors

From Rana Daggubati and Harshvardhan Rane to Freida Pinto and Varun Dhawan, here is the list of actors trained by the Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva
Saurabh Sachdeva

MUMBAI : Actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his movies and series, we have seen and loved the actor in projects like Jaane Jaan, Kaala, and now in the movie Animal. The actor with his great skills and solid onscreen presence has created a special place in hearts of the fans who always wait for his work. The actor is currently getting a lot of love for his movie Animal where he was seen playing the translator of character Abrar.

Well for all the fans of the movie Animal and of the actor Saurabh Sachdeva, do you know he has trained some renowned actors of Bollywood, yes you heard right, Saurabh Sachdeva has trained some great actors from the industry, the actor has trained names like Rana Daggubati, Harshvardhan Rane, Freida Pinto, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, Kubbra Sait, Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary , Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vani Kapoor, Asha Negi, Shakti Mohan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Mandana Karimi.

He is not only an amazing actor but also a great coach, he has been coaching these names from the industry and indeed all these names have created a huge impact in the industry.

For the unversed, the actor started his career with Maroon, which was released in 2016. He received critical acclaim for his character Suleiman Isa in the Netflix series Sacred Games in 2018.

Also read-Must Read! When Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family sold his 36 acres ancestral land to fund his films, Animal actor Siddhant Karnick highlights the filmmaker's struggles

He studied at Model Sr Secondary School Saket, Delhi. In 2001 he joined Barry John's Imago Acting School (now known as Barry John Acting Studio) in 2001 where he started teaching in 2002. He worked with Imago Theatre Group until 2003 where he conceived and acted in street plays. In 2005, he joined Barry John Acting School in Mumbai where he spent 11 years as an acting coach.

Indeed we are now looking forward to see what types of roles the actor will be treating us with, and what are uour views on the actor do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Box office! Sam Bahadur corsses 100 crores globally, whereas Animal is in no mood to stop

About Author

