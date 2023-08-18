Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers show a small jump on Tuesday

Here’s how much Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2, and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI: Usually, it happens that on Monday a film’s collection drops and then either on Tuesday it drops further or stays stable. However, with Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2, something else has happened. On Tuesday, both the movies showed a small jump at the box office and collected better than Monday.

Gadar 2 on its third Monday collected Rs. 4.60, and showed a jump on Tuesday, and collected Rs. 5.10 crore. In 19 days, the film has minted Rs. 465.75. It’s a blockbuster already and still has a week to collect at the box office before Jawan releases. We can expect it to show a huge jump again during the coming weekend.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, the film has entered the 50 crore club. The movie on Tuesday collected Rs. 5.87 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 52 crore. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore, so it is already a profitable venture for its makers, and finally, a successful film for Ayushmann after back-to-back four flops.

Dream Girl 2 also has one more week to collect at the box office before Jawan releases. It will be interesting to see whether the film will surpass the box office collection of Dream Girl or not. The first instalment had collected Rs. 142.26 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has collected around Rs. 138 crore in 19 days which is good. The film is a hit at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

