Must read! With Dunki getting some decent day one collection, check out the highest opening day collection of Rajkumar Hirani movies

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani’s latest offering Dunki is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience all over, the movie which has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role also has some beautiful cast like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar

The movie was released on 21st December and opened to some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, the movie has collected 29 crores which was a decent amount for day 1.

Having such that today let us have a look at the highest opening day collection of Rajkumar Hirani movies

Sanju

Movie Sanju which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans and audience ever since the announcement was out as there was a curiosity among the fans for the movie, the movie which was released in the year 2018 collected 34 crore on day 1

Dunki

Dunki is at second place with a collection of 29 crores on day 1, the movie that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is based on the ‘donkey route’ people take to go abroad especially in the area of Punjab.

PK

PK starring Aamir Khan has collected 26. 63 crore on day on itself and it is the third highest opening day collection movie in the list of Rajkumar Hirani movie, no doubt PK is one of the most loved movies till today and it has a great recall value

3 Idiots

Movie 3 Idiots was released in the year 2009, starring Aamir Khan the movie also had Kareena Kapoor, Salman Joshi and R Madhavan was immensely loved by the fans and audience and the movie has collected 12. 78 crore on day 1 which is at the 4th position for highest opening day of Rajkumar Hirani movies

Also read - Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

The sequel of Munna Bhai MBBS Lage Raho Munna bhai has collected 3. 38 crore, till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again and indeed this one also has a very good recall value.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Indeed one of the most loved movies of all time is Munna Bhai MBBS that has Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the leading role, the movie has collected 1. 6 crore back then in the year 2003.

Well this is the list of Rajkumar Hirani movies with highest opening day collection, what are your views on these movies and how did you like the movie Dunki, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer