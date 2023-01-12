Must Read! Enjoying the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Here are 5 times Ranbir Kapoor proved his mettle with his performance, check it out

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie had successfully created a solid mark all over the social media while the fans were eagerly looking forward to watching the movie as they were excited after watching the amazing trailer.

The film finally released today and the audience are in love with everything about the movie, especially Ranbir Kapoor’s acting. When talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s acting, we need to point out that he has always chosen and played some very unique roles and in such a way that only he can do it.

So while the audience enjoys Ranbir’s performance in Animal, let’s look at some of his amazing performances in the past.

Rockstar (2011)

Directed by Imitiaz Ali, this movie recently celebrated 12 years of it’s release and the audience was still crazy about the movie and Ranbir’s performances as the rockstar. The movie, with it’s depth of emotions, really touched everyone’s heart and Ranbir Kapoor really showed his potential in this movie.

Barfi (2012)

Barfi was directed by Anuran Basu who is known for being creative and sure enough this movie was nothing of creativity, be it Barfi’s character, his ways of making us laugh, or Priyanka’s acting and chemistry with Ranbir. This movie will always be remembered for the performances.

Tamasha (2015)

This movie was the second movie of Ranbir Kapoor with Imtiaz Ali and it did not let us down and even though it was a different story from the previous one, this gave people the same emotional chills as Ranbir’s character this time was extremely relatable to everyone.

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor’s second project with Anurag Basu, might not have been a commercial success but the movie was appreciated by a lot of people in the audience. The movie was a proper Disney movie with some very creative way of handling serious topics in a light way. Ranbir-Katrina’s chemistry was really adored in the movie and the connection between Ranbir and his father was cherished.

Sanju (2018)

Sanju was a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The movie showed the dark and unseen side of Sanjay Dutt’s life while he was struggling with drugs, family issues and court cases. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the movie was on such a level that it felt as if he had absorbed Sanjay Dutt’s personality as he was on-point with Sanjay Dutt’s character.

These are the movies in which Ranbir Kapoor really gave his best and this time, once again he is back with Animal.

