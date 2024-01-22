Must read! Esha Deol’s new post with the caption 'Naya Saal, Naya Rang' amidst divorce speculations with husband Bharat Takhtani takes the internet on storm

MUMBAI : Rumors of Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani's divorce have been making headlines recently. Additionally, the actress has been posting mysterious content that has fans surprised and confused. 'Naya saal, Naya rang', a captain, was one of the latest photos that Esha published recently. The social media-active actress has opted to keep people curious about her relationship rather than responding to the divorce rumors involving her husband.

The actress has allegedly stopped sharing photos of her husband Bharat Takhtani on Reddit, which is when the divorce rumors about Esha Deol began. A lot of others concurred and left comments about how Bharat was absent from his mother-in-law's and Bollywood diva Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration, even though everyone in B Town had shown there. A user even brought up the fact that Esha didn't celebrate Diwali with her spouse the previous year, indicating that something wasn't right.

A few days before, Esha posted a video from her past in which she discussed losing up. Many wondered whether this was a subtle response to the rumors of her divorce from Bharat Takhtani. The caption stated, "Sometimes you got to let go loosen up and just dance to the beat of your heart".

Well, these conjectures have only fueled rumors about Esha and Bharat's divorce. Esha married Bharat in 2012, and on their 11th anniversary, she sent her husband a cute photo with the message, "I want him forever." Radhya and Miraya, two lovely kids of Esha and Bharat. Esha has returned to Bollywood once again.

