Must Read! Esha Deol's Regret: Passing on Omkara and Golmaal

MUMBAI: Esha Deol, known for her roles in films like Dhoom, Kaal, and No Entry, once expressed regret for turning down roles in two iconic films, Omkara and Golmaal. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha shared her remorse, stating, "I regret passing on Golmaal. If I name all the films that I passed on, people would want to throw a slipper at me." She also mentioned turning down Omkara, where she was offered the role eventually played by Bipasha Basu.

Reflecting on her career choices, Esha acknowledged the success of the actors who took up the roles she passed on, praising their performances. Despite missing out on these opportunities, she expressed happiness for the actors who portrayed the characters effectively.

Esha's career in Bollywood saw its share of ups and downs. Starting with films like Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche, Esha faced initial setbacks with several films not performing well at the box office. However, she found success with films like Dhoom and No Entry, which helped change the perception of her as an actor.

Her decision to break the girl-next-door stereotype by taking up bold roles, such as in Dhoom, where she wore a bikini, was a turning point. These roles not only expanded her range but also garnered positive reviews. Despite her efforts, she faced challenges in standing out in multi-starrer films like Dus, where her performance was overshadowed by bigger stars.

Esha's journey in Bollywood was marked by both successes and failures. While films like Dhoom and No Entry showcased her versatility, several others did not fare well. Ultimately, after her marriage to Bharat Takhtani, Esha decided to retire from acting. Her career serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the film industry and the importance of making the right choices when opportunities arise.

