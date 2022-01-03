Must read! Fans are not keeping calm and are parsing SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR, Ram Charan fir their simplicity on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which is made by SS Rajamouli who has given the industry Baahubali is considered as one of the much anticipated movies of the year.

The movie was supposed to be released on 7th January but it got postponed due to the ongoing rising coronavirus cases, but we have seen the star cast of the movie came to the television show, The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie.

ALSO READ – (Couple Goals! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are setting relationship goals with this unmissable family PIC)

Everyone is bowled over by the humility of the trio and Junior NTR's fluency in Hindi has come as a surprise for all. Fans are pointing out how these actors looked genuinely happy to be on the show. RRR is a period drama about the revolution in Telangana against the British rule. It is based on the lives of two freedom fighters. This is how fans reacted to the episode.

The best time it was today saw RRR episode wow #TheKapilSharmaShow — ßarça_ Makh (@Barca_Makh) January 2, 2022

Today got to know why south actors have such a huge fan following really so humble people One of the best episode this was! Thank u for coming on @tarak9999 #TheKapilSharmaShow —(@RamboAnish) January 2, 2022

Became a fan of Junior NTR after watching his interviews.Superstar yet so humble & down to Earth. #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/qptQIWwqP2 — Aman Royal (@AmanRoyal_) January 2, 2022

Whatta outstanding episode it was! Enjoyed it very much right from the beginning to the end!

Today got to know why south actors have sucha huge fan following..really so humble pplOne of the best episode this was! Thank u for coming on #TheKapilSharmaShow Pls visit once again pic.twitter.com/wtESk2K5DD — (@Shravya7256_) January 2, 2022

Thoroughly enjoyed #TheKapilSharmaShow episode Superb loved watching @tarak9999 his timing&his laugh is just fantastic never seen any Telugu actor doing pan India film and speaking perfect Hindi well done #JrNTR #RamCharan @ssrajamouli @aliaa08 #RRRMovie #ManOfMassesNTR — K Sri teja (@Sriteja2147) January 2, 2022

The new release date of the movie is still to be announced. How much excited are you for the movie RRR do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD LIFE

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "Fans will see a great bond of friendship between Shahid’s and my character" Anjum Batra on his character in the movie Jersey)



