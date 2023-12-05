Must Read! Fans demand better films from Salman Khan; ‘SALMAN CHOOSE BETTER DIRECTORS’ trends on Twitter

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received a very lukewarm response at the box office. So, the actor’s fans want him to work with better directors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 11:57
movie_image: 
SALMAN CHOOSE BETTER DIRECTORS

MUMBAI :Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received a very lukewarm response at the box office. It was an Eid release, and after a good weekend, on weekdays the film failed to get the audiences to theatres. The movie has till date collected Rs. 109.29 crore which is disappointing.

While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a decent film, Salman Khan’s fans want him to work with better directors. ‘SALMAN CHOOSE BETTER DIRECTORS’ is trending on Twitter, and fans are remembering his earlier performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and others.

Also Read:  Must Read! Adah Sharma birthday: Did you know The Kerala Story actress was reportedly going to star opposite Salman Khan in THIS film?

A fan tweeted, “We want our old Salman Khan back.” A Twitter user wrote, “Bhai your Acting was peaked in this movie even haters appreciated you for the kind of role you played in sultan.. And this happens Only When you Work with good Directors.” One more fan wrote, “Dear Salman Bhai, As a fan of your work, I have always admired your talent and dedication towards the craft of acting. However, I cannot help but feel that your talent deserves better directors and scripts.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you also feel that Salman Khan needs to choose good directors? Let us know in the comments below.

Salman Khan currently has only one film lined up. He will be seen in Tiger 3 which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, will release on Diwali this year.

While there are multiple reports of his next film after Tiger 3, the actor has not yet announced anything officially.

Also Read:  Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Antim Radhe Your Most Wanted Tiger 3 Pathaan Dabangg 3 Bharat Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 11:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
WOW! The Kerala Story box office collection day 7: Adah Sharma starrer shows jump on weekdays, will soon enter the 100 crore club
MUMBAI :We have usually seen that even if the film does well at the box office during the weekdays, it stays stable and...
Anupamaa: Really! Vanraj makes Anupama believe that he is changing after his heart attack
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Chatrapathi review! Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has nothing new to offer other than decent action
MUMBAI :Chatrapathi which has Srinivas Bellamkonda and Nushrat Bharucha in the leading role has been grabbing the...
EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on what made her take up Amba's role in GHKKPM: After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a strong positive character and this one impressed me
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is currently seen playing the role of Amba Adhikari in Star Plus' popular...
Recent Stories
Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video
Related Stories
Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
will soon enter
WOW! The Kerala Story box office collection day 7: Adah Sharma starrer shows jump on weekdays, will soon enter the 100 crore club
Srinivas Bellamkonda
Chatrapathi review! Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has nothing new to offer other than decent action
Deepika Padukone
What! “Truth is, I don’t feel…” Deepika Padukone on being trolled for her JNU visit and Saffron Bikini in Pathaan
Vidyut Jammwal
IB71 movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer takes off very well, but it's a bumpy ride
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid the reports of her engagement, have the celebrations begun?