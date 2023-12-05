Must Read! Fans demand better films from Salman Khan; ‘SALMAN CHOOSE BETTER DIRECTORS’ trends on Twitter

MUMBAI :Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received a very lukewarm response at the box office. It was an Eid release, and after a good weekend, on weekdays the film failed to get the audiences to theatres. The movie has till date collected Rs. 109.29 crore which is disappointing.

While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a decent film, Salman Khan’s fans want him to work with better directors. ‘SALMAN CHOOSE BETTER DIRECTORS’ is trending on Twitter, and fans are remembering his earlier performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and others.

A fan tweeted, “We want our old Salman Khan back.” A Twitter user wrote, “Bhai your Acting was peaked in this movie even haters appreciated you for the kind of role you played in sultan.. And this happens Only When you Work with good Directors.” One more fan wrote, “Dear Salman Bhai, As a fan of your work, I have always admired your talent and dedication towards the craft of acting. However, I cannot help but feel that your talent deserves better directors and scripts.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you also feel that Salman Khan needs to choose good directors? Let us know in the comments below.

Salman Khan currently has only one film lined up. He will be seen in Tiger 3 which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, will release on Diwali this year.

While there are multiple reports of his next film after Tiger 3, the actor has not yet announced anything officially.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.