Must Read! Favorite Bollywood stars and their honeymoon destinations

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities do everything in style. They are known for their grand honeymoon trips. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, find out where your favorite Bollywood stars went for their honeymoons.

1)Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was the talk of the town. The couple tied the knot at a lavish resort in Rajasthan. It was reported that the newlywed couple jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Also read: Aww! Newly Weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal move into their new homes! CHECK OUT THE PICTURES

2) Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy, and headed to Rome from there. After Rome, the couple took off to Finland, where they are spending their nights trying to watch the Northern Lights.

3)Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas selected an uncommon honeymoon destination. The couple took off for their mini honeymoon to Oman. A source close to the couple later revealed that they have gone to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

4)Vidya Balan - Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and Utv head Siddharth have got married at a very close event and to spend some quality time together they both went to the ever-beautiful Caribbean island for a perfect romantic honeymoon.

5) Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007. The couple has worked together in many films like Guru and Dhoom 2 to name a few. They chose Europe as their honeymoon destination to enjoy the best architecture in the world.

6)Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover

Actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony. The couple headed to the Maldives for a romantic getaway, which is one of the most popular getaways in recent times.

7)Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput

One of the top couples in the industry, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple chose London as the honeymoon spot. to get away from their busy schedule.

8) Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. For their honeymoon, the couple chose Switzerland as their honeymoon destination.

9)Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza’s wedding was a grand celebration. For the honeymoon, the couple went to the beautiful port city of Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag, The city is renowned as one of the most romantic places in India.

10) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made headlines in May 2018 with their big fat Punjabi wedding. The couple couldn’t go on their honeymoon due to their work commitments. The duo chose to go to Japan for their honeymoon.

11) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

The power couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra chose the pleasing Bahamas for their honeymoon.

12) Shah Rukh Khan – Guari Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri went to the City of Love, Paris for their honeymoon. An epitome of romance, a Parisian adventure on your honeymoon is everything that dreams are made of.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: ROMANCE: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s VACAY PICTURES should be every couple’s Travel Goals!