Must Read! “Finally, Prabhas in his Darling avatar”, netizens praise the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab

Ever since the poster and announcement of the movie Raja Saab starring Prabhas is out, fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love to for the actor. Check out some of the comments.
Prabhas

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas is on a roll. Fans till today love the movie Salaar. Now, there is yet another gift coming from the side of the rebel star and darling actor Prabhas. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actor has announced his upcoming movie titled Raja Saab. The first look and the poster is out. It is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience.

The fans are loving the look of the actor is this poster and on the other hand have their set of comments for the actor and his style. Check out the comments below. 

Also read - Announcement! Are you to witness Darling Prabhas in Maruthi’s next upcoming movie? Check out the deets for first look, time and date

As we can see through these comments, many say that this is the perfect title suiting the caliber of the actor Prabhas. Also, it is good to see the darling side of the actor Prabhas, who has usually been into action. It will be great to see the actor doing some soft roles in this upcoming movie.

Indeed, the first look poster and announcement has got a big thumbs up from the fans and has set the tone right for the darling star Prabhas. What are your views on this first look and comments coming from the side of the fans? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read - Audience Perspective! Should Prabhas concentrate on content rather than grandeur?

