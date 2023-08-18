Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection 7: Sunny Deol starrer continues its fantastic run; Akshay Kumar’s film slows down a bit

Here’s how much Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 collected at the box office in its first week...
Gadar

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, has been doing very well at the ticket windows and in its week one it has surely created a gadar at the box office.

The movie on its day seven collected Rs. 23.28 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 284.63 crore. The movie will enter the 300 crore club easily today. If it shows a jump during Saturday and Sunday, it will easily collect around Rs. 350 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma says, "Every person has their struggles and every person has their journey"

Gadar 2 is already a blockbuster at the box office, but it will be interesting to see how far it goes. The big question right now that everyone has is whether it will break the record of Pathaan or not. Well, let’s wait and watch.  

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer did a very good business till 15th August, but the movie has been showing a drop and it has become a bit slow at the box office. On its seventh the movie collected Rs. 5.58 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 85.05 crore. The movie by the end of its second weekend will enter the 100 crore club. It’s a hit!

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing well on a lower side even in its third week. The film till now has collected around Rs. 139 crore which is good. When we talk about the worldwide gross collection then the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has minted Rs. 300 crore.

Also Read: Must Read! Will Gadar 2 break the record of Pathaan at the box office? View poll results

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

