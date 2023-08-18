Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 had its first major drop on its second Monday. However, even after the drop the movie has minted in double digital.

On its day 11, the film collected Rs. 13.50 crore, taking the total to Rs. 388.60 crore which is excellent. Gadar 2 has crossed the box office collection of Dangal. The Aamir Khan starrer minted Rs. 387.38 crore at the Indian box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Manoj Desai reveals if Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan, “If Gadar 2 does well this week...”

Now, let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to surpass the box office collection of KGF 2 (Hindi), Baahubali 2 (Hindi), and Pathaan. Well, it looks like it will beat KGF 2 (Hindi) at the box office. The Yash starrer had collected Rs. 434.70 crore.

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam has shown a drop, but it is stable. The film has till now collected around Rs. 117.27 crore at the box office in 11 days. The movie might collect around Rs. 125 crore by the end of its second week.

Ghoomer falls flat on its day four, and as per early estimates, the movie has collected Rs. 50 lakh on its first Monday, taking the total to Rs. 3.95 crore. It’s a disaster.

Also Read: Exclusive! Will Gadar 2 and OMG 2 affect Dream Girl 2? Here’s what Manoj Desai has to say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.