Must Read! Before Ghoomer releases, here’s a look at the box office collection of Abhishek Bachchan’s last 5 releases

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is making his big screen comeback after a gap of five years with the film Ghoomer. He is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry, but when it comes to box office, Abhishek has been a bit unlucky.

The trailer of Ghoomer has grabbed everyone’s attention and the film is slated to release on 18th August 2023. So, before the movie hits the big screens this week, let’s have a look at the box office collection of Abhishek’s last 5 theatrical releases...

Manmarziyaan

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal had failed to make a huge mark at the box office. The movie had collected Rs. 27.09 crore at the ticket windows.

Housefull 3

Manmarziyaan came in 2018 and before that Abhishek had taken a two-year break. Before Manmarziyaan, he was seen in the multi-starrer Housefull 3 which was a hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 109.14 crore.

All Is Well

Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Asin starrer All Is Well was a flop at the box office. It had collected Rs. 15.92 crore.

Happy New Year

Happy New Year was a multi-starrer with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. But, Abhishek surely stole the show with his performance in it as Nandu Bhide. The movie had minted Rs. 203 crore.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Katrina Kaif starrer Dhoom 3 was a super hit at the box office. The film had collected Rs. 284.27 crore.

Well, in the last decade, Abhishek only had 5 theatrical releases. Let’s hope we get to watch him in more films that release in theatres.

Are you excited for Ghoomer? Let us know in the comments below...

