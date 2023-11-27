Must Read! Gippy Grewal breaks silence on Lawrence Bishnoi’s claims of his ties with Salman Khan

Gippy said that he has no ties with Salman but just met him at an event and Bishnoi is taking out his anger on him due to this. The incident has shocked him.
MUMBAI: The infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in the news previously for giving out death threats to actor Salman Khan. He recently took responsibility for the shooting that took place outside Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal’s home in the  White neighborhood of Vancouver, Canada.

Gippy said that he has no ties with Salman but just met him at an event and Bishnoi is taking out his anger on him due to this. The incident has shocked him. Speaking of Lwrence’s claims of his friendship with Salman Khan, Gippy told a news portal, “I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

Bishnoi shared on his Facebook post and revealed the reason for the shooting being Gippy’s close ties with Salman Khan. In his post it was mentioned, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach.”

The post further stated, “No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections. Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.”

