Must read! Salman Khan considers Tiger 3 the best part of the franchise, here's why

Salman Khan, also known as the Bhai of Bollywood, is among the most adored actors in India. In a career spanning across five decades, the actor has been part of some of the most loved films produced in India like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 06:00
Salman

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, also known as the Bhai of Bollywood, is among the most adored actors in India. In a career spanning across five decades, the actor has been part of some of the most loved films produced in India like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. His film Tiger 3 has accumulated a respectable Rs 250 crores nett in India and over Rs 400 crores worldwide.

Also read - Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3

Salman Khan in an interview with Pinkvilla talked in length about the recent Tiger film and also reflected upon his journey in the film business. 

Among the many questions that the Sultan actor was asked in the brief conversation, one question asked by Himesh Mankad was about how different the approach of the directors of the 3 Tiger films is and which is his favourite Tiger film. 

Salman Khan initially gave a diplomatic answer saying that everyone, be it Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan or Maneesh Sharma have only given their best to the Tiger franchise. Then he told why Tiger 3 is a special film for him.

Explaining why Tiger 3 is special, Salman Khan said, "This one is special because isme first ka bhi hai aur second ka bhi hai. Ek toh journey before Tiger became Tiger and Zoya became Zoya, so ek woh continuation aata hai; Ek yeh, Zoya, Tiger se milne ke pehle, ISI mein hone se pehle woh kya thi, Tiger kya tha, how they met, and they've met early, like they've crossed eachother but they've never met eachother but destiny brings them together in Tiger. Woh sab hai. As a film, this Tiger is one of the best Tigers."

Also read -Woah! Salman Khan reacts to spin-off of Tiger 3, revolving around Katrina Kaif's Zoya's character

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Shah Rukh Khan Emraan Hashmi Pathaan Zoya Bollywood
