Must Read! Have fans chosen Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan over Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's new age Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

MUMBAI: Ever since the remake of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was announced the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. The original movie which had Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans for its amazing storytelling and some great comic punches. No doubt till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again.

We won’t be wrong in saying that the original Bade Miya Chhote Miya has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and it is one of the nostalgic movies of all time for the 90s kids.

Indeed we are eagerly excited to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the reprised version of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and having said that it is a very tough call, whether the remake will overpower the original movie or not.

Having said that TellyChakkar had recently conducted an exclusive poll with regards to the comparison between the new and the old movie where the results were quite shocking.

As we can see 55% people are going with the original movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which had Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, whereas the other 45% people choose the new version of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

No doubt the gap is very little and it is very difficult to give a statement that which movie has a strong buzz in B Town.

Well to get the clear picture we have to wait for the release of the new version of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is all set to release on Christmas 2023.

Till then looking at the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the announcement video of the new one, which version is better according to you do let us know in the comments section below.

