Must Read! have a look at the actor who turned author

MUMBAI: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Naseeruddin Shah, we have a diverse list of actors who have excelled in acting as well as in writing. We can find many memoirs of actors sharing their life stories, their journey towards fame and cinema, the struggles they have faced and if you are someone looking to follow their footsteps, these memoirs are going to be a big treasure for you. Have a look at these actors and their books.

1.Ayushmann Khurrana – Cracking the Code

Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor, singer, Television personality and a VJ, has now become an author as well, by publishing his book Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood., along with his wife Thaira Kashyap. In his book, the actor talks about how he made it big in the dream city and shares a guide for the readers to do so as well. Along with it, he also talks about his personal experience in the world of bollywood.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Unfinished: A Memoir

Published in 2021 by Penguin books, Unfinished is the autobiography or a memoir of Priyanka Chopra. It involves moments from the actresses’ life, and her 20 year long experience in the film industry. The book reached the New York Times Best Seller list and topped the Nielsen BookScan bestseller in India as well.

3. Sonu Sood – I Am No Messiah

Co-written by Meena Iyer, ‘I Am No Messiah’ is an autobiography or a memoir of actor and social worker Sonu Sood’s life’s works. He talks about his life, his struggles coming to Mumbai and also talks about his social work which he did during Covid period. It was released in December 2020 by Penguin publishers.

4.Naseeruddin Shah – And Then One Day: A Memoir

Published in 2014, Naseeruddin Shah’s memoir talks about his early life from zero to thirty two. It talks about his childhood, his college life, about getting into the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India and finally getting into Bollywood.

5.Rishi Kapoor – Khullam Khulla

The memoir of Rishi Kapoor was published in 2017. In his work the Late actor Rishi Kapoor has been brutally honest and opened up about everything with total honesty, be it about his bollywood crushes, his dad’s affair, or any other personal topic in his life.

6.Twinkle Khanna – Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad

Twinkle Khanna has published multiple books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was published in 2015, which became a bestseller that year. Her second book was, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which was a collection of short stories. Her latest book is Pyjamas are Forgiving published in 2018 by Juggernaut Books.

7.Emraan Hashmi - The Kiss of Life

Co-written by Bilal Siddiqi, The Kiss of Life talks about the life memoirs of Emraan Hashmi including the most important chapter of his life where his son was battling with Cancer and how it was also his battle and how he dealt with it. It was published in 2016.

