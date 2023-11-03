Must read! Have a look at the countries which have won Best International Feature Film most of the time

MUMBAI:All eyes are now looking for the Oscars 2023, and as we all know the fans are looking forward to the movie RRR as it is winning hearts at the global level.

As we all know the movie has already got few nominations at the Oscars and today let us have a look at the countries which have got Best International Feature Film maximum times

Italy

Do you know Italy is the country which has got the award for Best International Feature Film the maximum time. The country has won fourteen Oscar-winning films, including classics like ‘Life Is Beautiful,’ ‘Mediterraneo,’ and ‘Cinema Paradiso.’

France

France has made it to the 2nd position with 12 wins. The 1992 Academy Awards marked the last time a French film, ‘Indochine,’

Japan

Do you know five of seventeen Japanese films nominated for an Academy Award have taken home the Best International Feature Film prize. The most recent win came in 2021 for ‘Drive My Car,’ directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and adapted from a short story collection by Haruki Murakami.

Other countries who have won most times were, Spain -4, Denmark – 4, Sweden – 3, Netherlands – 3. Well these are the countries who have won Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film most number of times. What are your views on this list and how excited are you to see RRR winning big, do let us know in the comment section below.

