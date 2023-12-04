Must read! Have a look at the journey of Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility

MUMBAI:Over the time with his beautiful craft and movies the actor Jaideep Ahlawat has created a strong mark in the Bollywood and ott industry, and also into the hearts and minds of the fnas. The fans no doubt always look forward to some great performance whenever his name is attached to a project.

He is one such name who is known for some raw and real acting, looking back in the past the actor made his acting debut with Aakrosh, which was directed by Priyadarshan, his small role of Pappu Tiwari was loved by the fans and later went on to do movies like, Khatta Meetha, Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur and others.

The actor came into limelight with his negative character in the movie Commando which had Vidyut Jammwal, the actor was loved for his character AK 47 in the movie, later he went on to do some noticeable roles like Raees, Raazi, Baaghi 3 and others.

Talking about OTT platform he has given projects like Ajeeb Dasataans, Lust stories, but do you know the best one was still to come, the actor was immensely loved for his web series Paatal Lok, the show which brought lot of love and appreciation from the fans and audience till date, his character in the web series Hathiram Chaudhary is till date most loved character and the fans are loving this character till today.



Well no doubt looking at his filmography we can only see some versatile characters, and some great range of content covering different genres on different mediums.

Indeed he is one of the versatile actors we have in the acting industry and we look forward to see some great characters coming from the side of the actor in the upcoming days.

