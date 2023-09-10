Must Read! Have a look at the slapping incidents of actors that went viral over the time

From Salman Khan to Mika Singh, have a look at the list of actors who made headlines because of slaps.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Over the time, the actor manages to grab the attention of the fans all over the time with their activities. Some actors make a good name with their actions and some do the opposite. Well, we have many actors who have grabbed the attention of the fans with the incidents of getting slapped or slapping a person.

Today, let us go through this list of actors who grabbed eyeballs with their slapping incidents. 

Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh is indeed one of the most loved personalities. The singer grabbed the attention of the fans as he is booked for allegedly slapping a doctor at a live concert in south-west Delhi. After which a case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint had been registered by Delhi Police against him.

Gauhar Khan

How can we forget the famous video of the actress Gauhar Khan of getting slapped. The actress was slapped on the stage by a guy named Akil Malik from the audience for wearing a short dress during the shooting of a TV show. 

Salman Khan

Do you know Superstar Salman Khan was slapped by a lady once? Yes, you heard right. As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, in 2009, Salman Khan was slapped by a random girl at a party held in Delhi. It was said that it was a rich businessman's daughter named Monika had allegedly barged into Salman Khan's private party and slapped him.

Govinda

It was in 2008 and during the movie of the actor titled Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. The actor was caught on camera slapping a fan named Santosh Rai, who had visited the sets of the movie. Later, we see the actor had to pay Rs.5 lakhs as compensation to the victim.

Also read - Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!

Rishi Kapoor

The late actor Rishi Kapoor, was indeed one of the versatile and most loved actors. As we know, the actor was also known for his temper. He had once publically slapped a reporter and a photographer. This incident was in the year 2006. He had pushed a senior TV channel reporter and had allegedly slapped two photographers.

John Abraham

Handsome hunk John Abraham has also made it to the list. During the trailer event of the movie Force 2, the actor lost his cool when a fan grabbed his hand and pulled him for a selfie. It was then that the actor slapped the guy.

Well, these are the actors whose slapping stories went viral and grabbed attention. What are your views on this list? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - What! Atlee refers to Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'wife' and 'mother', here's why

Salman Khan John Abraham BOLLYWOOD ACTORS SLAPPED Bollywood controversy Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan
MUMBAI: Despite being in theatres for 30 days, Atlee Kumar’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is still pulling in...
Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav: Love! Parvati is determined to be with Mahadev
MUMBAI:  COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Exclusive! “The thing is that they are beautifully projecting every character and the casting is done so well that every character fits the role they are playing", Jaswinder Gardner aka Queen Mainavati talks about Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav’s success an
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Aarohi feels guilty about not telling Akshara and Abhimanyu a big secret
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on the kind of roles he is looking forward to after Imlie Season 2, says, ''I am seeking for primary as well as lead roles and I am open to taking up projects on any platforms''
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders ever since it took a leap last year and the makers introduced...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Rukh
What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan
SAPNA SIKARWAR
Must read! May I Come In Madam actress Sapna Sikarwar talks about comedy being an important part of her life, read more
THALAPATHY VIJAY
What! Thalapathy Vijay once filed a law suit against his parents, here's why
SANJAY DUTT
Woah! Sanjay Dutt reveals about the activities he indulged in while his time in jail
Ravi Kishan
Woah! Ravi Kishan reveals his shocking experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, read more