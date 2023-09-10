Must Read! Have a look at the slapping incidents of actors that went viral over the time

MUMBAI: Over the time, the actor manages to grab the attention of the fans all over the time with their activities. Some actors make a good name with their actions and some do the opposite. Well, we have many actors who have grabbed the attention of the fans with the incidents of getting slapped or slapping a person.

Today, let us go through this list of actors who grabbed eyeballs with their slapping incidents.

Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh is indeed one of the most loved personalities. The singer grabbed the attention of the fans as he is booked for allegedly slapping a doctor at a live concert in south-west Delhi. After which a case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint had been registered by Delhi Police against him.

Gauhar Khan

How can we forget the famous video of the actress Gauhar Khan of getting slapped. The actress was slapped on the stage by a guy named Akil Malik from the audience for wearing a short dress during the shooting of a TV show.

Salman Khan

Do you know Superstar Salman Khan was slapped by a lady once? Yes, you heard right. As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, in 2009, Salman Khan was slapped by a random girl at a party held in Delhi. It was said that it was a rich businessman's daughter named Monika had allegedly barged into Salman Khan's private party and slapped him.

Govinda

It was in 2008 and during the movie of the actor titled Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. The actor was caught on camera slapping a fan named Santosh Rai, who had visited the sets of the movie. Later, we see the actor had to pay Rs.5 lakhs as compensation to the victim.

Rishi Kapoor

The late actor Rishi Kapoor, was indeed one of the versatile and most loved actors. As we know, the actor was also known for his temper. He had once publically slapped a reporter and a photographer. This incident was in the year 2006. He had pushed a senior TV channel reporter and had allegedly slapped two photographers.

John Abraham

Handsome hunk John Abraham has also made it to the list. During the trailer event of the movie Force 2, the actor lost his cool when a fan grabbed his hand and pulled him for a selfie. It was then that the actor slapped the guy.

Well, these are the actors whose slapping stories went viral and grabbed attention. What are your views on this list? Do let us know in the comment section below.

