Must Read! Here are movies where leads share passionate kisses in posters, have a look

MUMBAI: Over the time with the rise in the demand of content we see some great movies are being made, well the movies attract the eyeballs of the fans with the songs, and the posters. Often we have seen some unique posters that are out and speak a lot about the movie. Also we have seen the movie posters that had grabbed the attention where we see the actors kissing each other.

Well today let us have a look at the movie posters that showed actors sharing passionate kiss

Kabir Singh

Movie Kabir Singh that has Shahid Kapoor in the lead indeed one of the most loved movies, the posters of the movie had also grabbed the attention as it had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani kissing

Hey Ram

The movie that has Kamal Haasan along with Rani Mukerji has managed to grab the attention not only with its great content and superb storytelling, but also for the posters that had the leads kissing each other.

Befikre

Movie Befikre has been one of the talked about movies because of the bold concept and the posters, the poster of the movie had the leads Ranveer and Vaani kissing

Kites

Movie Kites had Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori in the leads, well this movie had grabbed the attention of the fans not only because of the sizzling chemistry between the leads but also because of the posters that had Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori kissing

Ki and Ka

Movie Ki and Ka was loved by the fans for the great concept and the movie is appreciated till today, well the kiss between Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had all the attention which was also seen in the poster of the movie

Malang

Movie Malang had great names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani along with Anil Kapoor, well the posters had all the attention as we have seen the leads Aditya and Disha exchange a kiss in a unique way.

Jalebi

Movie Jalebi is indeed one of the most loved movies of the actress Rhea Chakrabort, the poster of the movie had all the attention as we have seen Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty exchanging a kiss

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead, the movie was loved by the fans, and mostly the movie went in the favour of the actress Vaani Kapoor, the posters of the movie also had Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor kissing each other.

Well these are the movie posters that had lead actors kissing each other, what are your views on this, do share in the comment section below.

