Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience

MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that he is no more just a regular person but also an emotion.

Shahrukh Khan aka SRK, is not just famous on national level but is also known and loved internationally. The actor is the brand ambassador of tourism for Dubai and is one of the most educated actors in the industry.

Shahrukh has the most loyal and dedicated fan base that keeps expanding and the actor enjoys a massive following of 43.2 million on his Instagram profile.

The actor came with a superb comeback as he gave mind blowing performances in Jawan and Pathaan. Even his performance in Dunki is being liked by his die-hard fans.

However, Shahrukh Khan has created magic on the screens a lot of times and we are here with a list of 5 highest grossing SRK movies till date. For this article, we will exclude Dunki as it is still running in the theatres. Take a look at the list below:

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, starring Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi and many more. The movie was a mega blockbuster and collected Rs 1160cr.

Pathaan

Pathaan was a part of YRF Spy Universe and while it starred Shahrukh Khan, it also had a cameo of Salman Khan which won the hearts of the audience. The movie was surely a mega blockbuster and earned Rs 1155cr.

Chennai Express

Starring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan as leads, Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty, was a comedy action movie which came like a sweet treat to all the SRK fans. The audience loved Deepika and Shahrukh’s chemistry and their comedy. The movie earned Rs 432cr

Happy New Year

This movie had a really good star cast and though it made Rs 387cr in the Box Office, the movie was loved a lot by SRK fans. The movie was directed by Farah Khan and had a really entertaining storyline.

Dilwale

Dilwale, the movie that marked another collaboration between Shahrukh Khan and Rohit Shetty was loved by the audiences for its love story and action. The movie featured some very talented actors like Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Mishra, Kabir Bedi, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Varun Sharma, Chetna Pande, Vinod Khanna and Mukesh Tiwari. The movie marked a strong comeback of Kajol in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie collected Rs 384cr.

Which is your favourite movie out of all this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

