Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Akanksha Sharma who is reportedly opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Many years ago, Aashiqui 3 was announced with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. But, later the cast was changed, and last year, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be seen as the male lead, and Anurag Basu will direct the movie.

Since the day Aashiqui 3 has been announced, there have been multiple reports about the film’s female lead. It was said that Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone are being considered for the movie. But, there has been no official announcement about it.

Now, a recent report suggests that Akanksha Sharma will be seen as the lead opposite Kartik in the movie. So, if you are wondering who Akanksha Sharma is? Let us tell you some things about her.

Akanksha has been quite popular when it comes to music videos. She was seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the song Casanova. Well, the actress was also seen in the popular song of Badshah, Jugnu. Yes, the gorgeous girl in that song was Akanksha.

The actress has also been a part of a Kannada movie titled Trivikrama. The film starred Vikram Ravichandran as the male lead, and it was an average grosser at the box office.

Well, Akanksha is very hot and her pictures on Instagram always grab everyone’s attention. Check out some pictures of the actress below...

If Akanksha is a part of Aashiqui 3, it will be interesting to watch her and Kartik’s fresh pairing on the big screens.

Are you excited for this new jodi? Let us know in the comments below...

