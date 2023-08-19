Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm. While it is yet to surpass the lifetime collection of Pathaan, it has gone ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in a few things.
movie_image: 
Gadar 2

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film with the collection of Rs. 543.05 crore at the box office. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm and in eight days it has entered the 300 crore club.

Well, the film is still quite far from Pathaan’s lifetime collection, but when it comes to single day collections, Gadar 2 has crossed the Shah Rukh Khan starrer at the box office.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut defends Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol’s behaviour with a fan, “Selfie culture is horrible, people come very close”

While on its first Monday (working day), Pathaan collected Rs. 26.50 crore at the box office, Gadar 2’s first Monday collection was Rs. 38.70 crore. Gadar 2 later showed a jump at the box office because of the holidays.

But, if we compare the collections of both the movies on a proper working day, which is the second Friday, Gadar 2 is ahead of Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer on its second Friday collected Rs. 14 crore and the Sunny Deol starrer on its second Friday collected Rs. 20.50 crore.

Also, reportedly, when it comes to footfalls, Gadar 2 in week one had 1.78 crore footfalls and Pathaan had 1.70 crore. Now, let’s wait and watch whether the Sunny Deol starrer will be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Pathaan or not.

What do you think? Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan at the box office? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! “Itna Jyada lalach bhi acha Nahin Hai” netizens on report of Border 2 after the success of Gadar 2

