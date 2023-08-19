Must Read! “Itna Jyada lalach bhi acha Nahin Hai” netizens on report of Border 2 after the success of Gadar 2

MUMBAI : Movie Gadar 2 is currently winning the hearts of the fans and as we see the movie breaking many records day by day and it is considered the biggest successful movie in the career of actor Sunny Deol.

As the movie Gadar 2 is breaking all the box office records, now there are many reports which are saying that makers are coming back for the sequel of the movie Border. Yes you heard right, there are many news articles which are saying that JP Datta and Sunny Deol are coming back together once again for Border 2.

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and there are many people who have their point of view, check the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that now they have got the formula of revisiting 90s movies and bringing their sequels. Also many people are saying ‘itna bhi Lal Hai achha nahi hai’ Also there are many people who are saying stop spoiling iconic movies.

Well these are some of the comments coming from the side of the fans and audience as they heard the news of Border 2, what are your views on this and you think Border 2 should be made? do let us know in the comment section below.

