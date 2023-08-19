Trolled! "Bedsheets pehen Kar Aa gayi kya" netizens trolls actress Malavika Mohanan on her outfit

MUMBAI : Actress Malavika Mohanan has been winning the hearts of millions with her movies and characters, she is indeed one such name who is ruling the hearts of millions with her looks and her charm.

The fans no doubt always look forward to the new posts of the actress and having said that, this new video of the actress is getting viral all over and grabbing the attention of the fans.



Indeed the actress Malavika Mohanan is looking Supremely hot in her outfit. On one side where the fans are praising her, on the other hand there are many that are trolling her for her outfit. Have a look at some of the comments.

As we see many are expressing their dislike for the dress of the actress. They are saying she has worn Bedsheets and come, also few are calling her sasti Kim Kardashian.

