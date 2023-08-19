WOAH! After Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office – Deets Inside

MUMBAI: One of the biggest box office clashes of the year happened a few days ago, when Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 were released in theatres on the same day. While Gadar 2 took the box office by storm and it has become a blockbuster, OMG 2 also performed well, and it is a hit.

Now, after Sunny Deol, his son Rajveer Deol is all set to clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar. Rajveer is all set to make his debut with a movie titled Dono which also stars Paloma in the lead role.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut defends Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol’s behaviour with a fan, “Selfie culture is horrible, people come very close”

The teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, and even the title track of the movie was released recently. Today, it has been announced that Dono will release on 5th October 2023.

Now, already on that day, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer The Great Indian Rescue is slated to hit the big screens. So, it will be Dono vs The Great Indian Rescue at the box office.

Both the films are of different genres, while one is a romantic film, the other one is based on a true story. The Great Indian Rescue is about Raniganj Coalfields collapse in 1989, wherein 64 miners were trapped in the coal mines and Jaswant Singh saved their lives. Akshay will be seen playing the role of Jaswant Singh in it.

Which movie do you think will win at the box office; Dono or The Great Indian Rescue? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 crore club, Akshay Kumar’s film is steady, Abhishek Bachchan starrer takes a low start

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.