Must Read! Here is the heartfelt note of the actress Kajol for her daughter Nysa Devgan on national children days

This new post of the actress Kajol on the occasion of National children day will surely win your hearts, its an important message for all the parents
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 15:42
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol is not only one of the best actress but also a perfect example of a good mother, over the time the actress has been blessing the fans all over with her great characters and also getting some great examples of parenting, she is has often been clicked with her children Yug and Nysa Devgan and giving some major family goals.

Well today on the occasion of national children day actress Kajol dropped a sweet, heartfelt message oriented post for her daughter Nysa Devgan, check out the post

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Kajol shared a wonderful pictures of her with daughter Nysa Devgan, indeed they both are looking extremely gorgeous and she wrote, “When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her.. on this day let’s make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive.. let’s work towards that”

Also read - Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”

Indeed this is a wonderful message not only for all the daughters but all the childrens and the surely going touch every heart of every parent around the globe, indeed this is one of the lovely post coming from the side of the actress Kajol, what are your views on this, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Kajol was last seen in the ott series The Trail on Hostar and she will next be seen in the movie Do Patti along with the actress Kriti Sanon.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’

Kajol KAJOL FANS Kajol movies Nysa Devgan Ajay Devgn Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Anniversary: Whoa! The Bawaal actor reveals his wife Natasha Dalal rejected him 3-4 times before saying yes
Shah Rukh Khan
Must read! Shah Rukh Khan NOT rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah; Read on to know more!
Divya Khosla Kumar
First Look! Check out Divya Khosla Kumar’s first look in the first poster of her upcoming movie Hero Heeroine
Kangana
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumors of dating Ease My Trip founder Nishant Pitti, here is what she said
Shahid
Song Out! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon look hot and happening in this new song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Kangana Ranaut'
What! Kangana Ranaut's photos with Ease My Trip Founder, Nishant Pitti sparks dating buzz online; Netizens react!