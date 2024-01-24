Must Read! Here is the heartfelt note of the actress Kajol for her daughter Nysa Devgan on national children days

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol is not only one of the best actress but also a perfect example of a good mother, over the time the actress has been blessing the fans all over with her great characters and also getting some great examples of parenting, she is has often been clicked with her children Yug and Nysa Devgan and giving some major family goals.

Well today on the occasion of national children day actress Kajol dropped a sweet, heartfelt message oriented post for her daughter Nysa Devgan, check out the post

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Kajol shared a wonderful pictures of her with daughter Nysa Devgan, indeed they both are looking extremely gorgeous and she wrote, “When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her.. on this day let’s make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive.. let’s work towards that”

Indeed this is a wonderful message not only for all the daughters but all the childrens and the surely going touch every heart of every parent around the globe, indeed this is one of the lovely post coming from the side of the actress Kajol, what are your views on this, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Kajol was last seen in the ott series The Trail on Hostar and she will next be seen in the movie Do Patti along with the actress Kriti Sanon.

