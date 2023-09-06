What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’

MUMBAI: One of the most loved actresses of the acting industry, Kajol with her beautiful acting, has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt, the actress definitely knows to grab attention of the fans with her public appearances and her beautiful interviews. Recently, she deleted all her social media posts and dropped an update, which says, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life”, with the caption, “Taking a break from social media”.





ALSO READ – Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its first week; all eyes on week two

Well, this news has shocked many fans and audience. Many question what went wrong in the actress' life and some also show concern by praying for the her.

Well, is the actress really going through a tough time, or is this just a promotion for her upcoming OTT show, The Good Wife for Hotstar.

What are your views on this post of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ- Exclusive! Gadar 2 vs Animal vs OMG 2; is a three-way clash a good thing for the industry? Here's what film business expert has to say