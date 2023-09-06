Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its first week; all eyes on week two

MUMBAI: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has surprised one and all with its collection. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer had a decent pre-release buzz, but the trailer and the songs did wonders for the film and it took a good opening at the box office.

The film showed a jump over the weekend and stayed stable at the box office on weekdays. On its seventh day, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs. 3.24 crore at the box office, taking the week one total to Rs. 37.35 crore which is very good.

Also Read: Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s good opening paves way for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies

The collection of the film has surely given the Hindi film industry a sigh of relief because from the past few weeks, apart from The Kerala Story, none of the movies were doing well at the box office.

It is expected that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will continue to do well at the box office in its second week as there are no major releases this week. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar has been re-released but in very selective screens, so we can’t expect it to be a hurdle for the Vicky and Sara starrer.

If Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shows a jump over the weekend and does well on weekdays in the second week, then the film in 14 days will collect around Rs. 50-60 crore which will be amazing. While the movie is already in the safe zone, we can call it the next hit in the Hindi film industry.

However, ZHZB has only this week to collect as next Friday Adipurush is slated to release.

Also Read: Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.