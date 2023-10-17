Must Read! Here is what Alia Bhatt said on winning National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt receives her first National Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and here is how the actress expressed her gratitude
Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI :It is the big day for all winners of the National award for the yea, we can see all the actors have headed towers the capital city for the ceremony. This year's Best Feature Film award went to R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor for his role in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Whereas, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, won for the best actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

The National awards are being presented during the ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. Several winners flew in from Mumbai and other places for the ceremony, which is a star-studded event. They include Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, R Madhavan, and more. 

We have seen the actor Ranbir Kapoor supporting his wife actress Alia as she received her award. Ranbir and Alia could be seen standing next to each other on the red carpet. It is to be noted that Alia appeared to be wearing her bridal saree, while Ranbir was seen sporting a black suit. 

Alia Bhatt expressed her feelings about receiving the prestigious award to a media portal, she said: "There is a lot of gratitude in my heart. I am feeling so grateful and honored to be here and to have gotten the opportunity to portray such a beautiful character. So wonderfully imagined by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I’m really missing him today. He is someone that I have looked up to all my life and I said this to him once I will never stop thanking you for what you gave me. 

"I think the word on my forehead right now is just gratitude. I’m just extremely grateful and it’s just like a 'pinch me' moment. Winning a national award, my first national award, so eyes are full of stars right now."

