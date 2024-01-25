Must read! Here is why Fighter is very important film for Hrithik Roshan

Movie Fighter has finally hit the big screen and the movie is really very important for the actor Hrithik Roshan, here is why
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Movie a Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since it was in the making, over the time we have seen some amazing BTS videos and pictures coming from the sets which have increased the excitement level of the fans. The movie that has some amazing names like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi is directed by Pathan and War director Siddharth Anand.

Ever since the trailer was out the fans were looking forward the movie and definitely it has created a strong Buzz all over the world, the movie today has finally hit the big screen and let us see why the movie is very important for the actor Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about the commercial success it has been long time that actor Hrithik Roshan has given a commercial blockbuster, the last film of the actor Vikram Veda has got some mixed to negative response on the fans and audience, although the performance of the actor Hrithik Roshan was highly appreciated but commercially the movie did not do any wonders at the box office.

Also read Must read! Fighter: CBFC directs filmmakers to replace 'Sexually Explicit Scenes' in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie with ‘Suitable Shots’

It was the year 2019 when the actor has given all time blockbuster War which was again directed by Siddharth Anand, but it was 5 years ago now the superstar has to deliver great content to pull the audience towards cinema hall and definitely Fighter has all these element.

Movie Fighter is also an experiment in Indian cinema because we have never aerial action entertainer, it is the experiment done on the big scale, definitely the movie Fighter is very important for the actor Hrithik Roshan.

What are your views on the actor Hrithik Roshan and how excited are you for the movie Fighter also if you have seen the movie, do share your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Fighter: What! Siddharth Anand breaks silence on why Deepika Padukone is missing from the film’s promotions

