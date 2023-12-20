Must read! Here is why our hopes are high with Dunki

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie that Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video was out, the movie that has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role also has some amazing cars to like Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal.

The trailer and the songs of the movie are grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the tone right for the movie, we can see the advance ticket booking and the pre ticket sale of the movie has already started to make some amazing records.

Indeed this movie is one of the much anticipated movies of the year and today let us look at the points which are making our hopes high for the movie.

Shahrukh Khan

No doubt this year 2023 belongs to the superstar Shahrukh Khan, he started the year with Pathaan which became all time blockbuster and continued with the movie Jawan and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the move Dunki which is already a potential blockbuster and if this movie went on to be a blockbuster it will be a hat trick for super star Shahrukh Khan and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the same.

Rajkumar Hirani

Another name that is already grabbing the attention of the fans is the film maker and visionary director Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani is known for his projects like Munna Bhai, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. With his niche message oriented movies the filmmaker has already created a solid fan base for himself who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the director and Dunki is one of them

Unique concept

No doubt right from the trailer and the teaser we have guessed that the concept of the movie Dunki is never seen before in Indian cinema, from the trailer we can say that it is going to be a solid message driven movie which is definitely the need of the time.

Strong performance

Performances are something which we expect from every Rajkumar Hirani movies, be it Sanjay Dutt from Munna Bhai or Ranbir Kapoor from the movie Sanju all these actors known for the performance and no we look forward to see what the filmmaker has taken out from the superstar Shahrukh Khan, well apart from Shahrukh Khan, we are expecting some great performance coming from the actors like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal.

Well these are some of the brilliant points which are making the movie Dunki one of the much anticipated one and setting our hopes really very high and now we look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie which is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow on 21st December.

What are you are views on the movie and how excited are you to see the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

