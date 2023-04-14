Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda

A few days ago, a teaser of a film titled Chatrapathi was released. The movie stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the lead role and we are sure many of you might be thinking who's is this new face in Bollywood. So, here's all you need to know about him...
MUMBAI:A few days ago, a teaser of a film titled Chatrapathi was released. The movie stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the lead role and we are sure many of you might be thinking who's is this new face in Bollywood. 

So, don't worry as TellyChakkar is here to give you all the information about the young actor...

Chatrapathi is Sreenivas' first Bollywood film, but he is not new to acting. He has already left a mark in the Telugu film industry and now, he is all set for his Hindi film debut. 

He is the son of Bellamkonda Suresh who is a popular producer down South. The actor made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2014 with the film Alludu Seenu which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite him. It was a hit at the box office and later he starred in multiple Telugu movies. His last release was Alludu Adhurs which had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Well, now, it will be interesting to see what response his Bollywood debut Chatrapathi will get at the box office. The movie is actually a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original movie was directed by SS Rajamouli and it starred Prabhas in the lead role. 

Chatrapathi also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and it is slated to release on 12th May 2023. Are you excited to watch Chatrapathi in theatres? Let us know in the comments below... 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

