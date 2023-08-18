Must Read! Here's what went right with movie Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2, which has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead, is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience. Today, let us analyse what went right with the movie that is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 20:17
movie_image: 
Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI:Dream Girl 2 has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa has some amazing bunch of talented people like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans because of the brand which has been created by the prequel, released in the year 2019. Apart from this, the amazing cast in the sequel was the high point. 

The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and it has collected around 10 crores on its first day. Today, let us have a review of what actually went right with the movie.

1. Beautiful cast

We can see some amazing bunch of talented people like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in the movie. No doubt, the performance coming from every actor was amazing. It was a treat to watch every actor nailing their part. No one was wasted in the movie. 

2. Fresh pair

No doubt, it was a treat to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey together on screen. It was the freshness on the screen which was derived from their beautiful chemistry that has grabbed attention of the fans and audience.

Also read –Must Read! Adah Sharma reacts to the reports of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, “Whenever something is there...”

3. Dialogues

One of the major reasons that the movie has got so much love is because of the amazing dialogues. The one liners coming from every actor were definitely hilarious, which will make you laugh out loud. We can say that the dialogues were the soul of the movie.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja

We won't be wrong in saying that Ayushmann Khurrana has carried the entire movie on his shoulder. We are going to see another side of the actor and Dream Girl 2 is another feather on his hat. The actor has shown his versatility by playing Pooja on screen.

What are your views on these points? If you have watched the movie Dream Girl 2? Do let us know your comments in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read – OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more

Dream Girl 2 review Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Paresh Rawal Annu Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Vijay Raaz Asrani Abhishek Banerjee Manjot Singh Seema Pahwa
About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 20:17

