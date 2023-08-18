OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more

There were recent reports that the IT couple of Bollywood might have broken up. Now what adds fuel to the fire is Malaika’s recent post.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:09
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI:  Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read-Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

There were recent reports that the IT couple of Bollywood might have broken up. Now what adds fuel to the fire is Malaika’s recent post. Check it out below;

To further add to the speculations, Malaika seems to have unfollowed Arjun’s family on social media including Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Looks like Malaika is still following Arjun and Anshula is also following Malaika. 

Earlier a source had said that the couple is unaffected by the baseless rumors. 

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years and have a son together named Arhaan. 

Also Read--Revealed! Chaiya Chaiya actress Malaika Arora charges THIS whopping amount for an item song, details inside

Opening up about negativity on social media, Arjun had previously said, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA
 

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Dabangg Dil Se Kuttey Ishaqzaade Half Girlfriend Ki & Ka 2 States Gunday An Action Hero Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Shocking! Dimpy will come and help the Shah family; Pakhi tries to covalence Anupama to give Adhik another chance
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty gives this dangerous prank to Aiswarya Sharma but there is a twist to it
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Aageel attacks Baalveer
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav to team up with Manisha Rani for a project ?
MUMBAI:  Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he...
Exclusive! “The fact that it was coming from Raj and DK and a great script with good cast made me say yes” Pooja Gor
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Gor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in ott space, she has been...
Imlie: Major Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Atharva’s baby goes missing
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adah
Must Read! Adah Sharma reacts to the reports of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, “Whenever something is there...”
Manish Wadhwa
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa reveals if screen time is important for him, “In Pathaan, I had a very small role, but...”
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Alia Bhatt to train in mixed martial arts as part of YRF’s spy universe prep; will undergo 3 months of intense training
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from JAWAN during #AskSRK session
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Police deployed outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence due to protest against an online gaming advertisement, read more
Malaika
Shocking! “Malaika out Kusha in” netizens react on the dating rumors of Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila