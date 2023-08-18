OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

There were recent reports that the IT couple of Bollywood might have broken up. Now what adds fuel to the fire is Malaika’s recent post. Check it out below;

To further add to the speculations, Malaika seems to have unfollowed Arjun’s family on social media including Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Looks like Malaika is still following Arjun and Anshula is also following Malaika.

Earlier a source had said that the couple is unaffected by the baseless rumors.

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years and have a son together named Arhaan.

Opening up about negativity on social media, Arjun had previously said, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”

