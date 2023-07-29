Must Read! Highest opening day collection of 2023 till now; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at THIS spot

MUMBAI: Many Hindi films have been released in theatres till now. While some left a mark at the box office, some became flops. Now, this week, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has hit the big screens and it has taken a good start at the box office.

Today, let’s look at the list of the highest opening day collection of 2023 till now and find out at which spot Karan Johar’s directorial stands...

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan took the box office by storm and collected Rs. 57 crore on day one. It broke many records at the box office.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture

Adipurush

While Adipurush in long run became a flop at the box office, the movie’s Hindi version had taken a bumper opening of Rs. 36 crore. It proved that Prabhas has fans in Hindi sector, but the film has to be made well to become a hit.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan took an opening of Rs. 15.81. It was a non-holiday release as Eid was on the second of the release. So, the opening was decent.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a Holi release and it had collected Rs. 15.73 crore at the ticket windows on day one. The film overall did a decent business at the box office.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa was an average grosser. The film had taken an opening of Rs. 11.20 crore at the box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

So, when it comes to highest opening day collection of 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at the sixth spot. The movie on its day one collected Rs. 11.10 crore.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha had collected Rs. 9.25 crore on its day one. It got seventh highest opening of 2023.

Well, for now, we have these movies in top 7. Let’s wait and watch which upcoming movie will be able to make to the list.

Also Read:WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



