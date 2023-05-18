Must Read! Hindi film actresses who opted for late pregnancy

There was a time when it was stereotyped that women should get married at a certain age and have kids. However, things have changed a lot. So, today let’s look at the list of actresses who opted for late pregnancy...
MUMBAI: There was a time when it was stereotyped that women should get married at a certain age and have kids. However, things have changed a lot now, and many Indian film actresses have got married in their 30s, and become mothers while they are in their late 30s early 40s.

So, today let’s look at the list of actresses who opted for late pregnancy...

Bipasha Basu


Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi last year in November. The actress was 43 when she gave birth to her daughter.

Gauahar Khan


The Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar Khan became a mother recently at the age of 39. The actress is married to dancer and choreographer Zaid Darbar.


Madhuri Dixit


Madhuri Dixit was at the top of her career when she decided to get married and have kids. When she delivered her first son Arin, the actress was 36 years old.


Rani Mukerji


Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in 2014, and in 2015, they were blessed with a baby girl, Adira. Rani was 37 when Adira was born.

 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Aaradhya in their lives in 2011. Aishwarya was 38 years old when her daughter was born.


Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was 36 years old when Taimur Ali Khan was born, and when Jeh was born she was 41 years old.

Surely, these above actresses have broken the stereotypes and norms.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

