Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut who is currently on a promotional spree for ‘Dhaakad’ co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During a candid conversation, Kapil asks Kangana if the actress is planning for her Hollywood debut to which the Queen actress has a perfect reply.

“Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. Yeh humne international standard ki film banayi, aur isme chahe bahar ke bohot log hai par 80 percent humara talent hai.”

“Bahar ki critiques yeh keh rahe hai humlogo se accha karke dikhaya hai, jabke humara budget 0.1 percent bhi nahi hai unke saamne (International critiques are surprised we managed a better film than them even though we didn’t have 0.1 budget than them),” she added.

As a result of her statement, Kapil exclaimed that Kangana must have spent the entire money. The National Award-winning performer, who laughed at his statement, said she put her life on the line for the film.

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's latest film, was released in theatres yesterday. Before the film's premiere, the actor had a good time on Kapil Sharma's show. The special episode also featured co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai.

