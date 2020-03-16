Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces The Kapil Sharma Show with co-stars Arjun Rampal for the promotion of ‘Dhaakad’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 11:07
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut who is currently on a promotional spree for ‘Dhaakad’ co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During a candid conversation, Kapil asks Kangana if the actress is planning for her Hollywood debut to which the Queen actress has a perfect reply.

Also Read: Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her outfit; netizens say, 'yeh Hai Bharat ki sanskriti pe gyan dene wali'

“Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. Yeh humne international standard ki film banayi, aur isme chahe bahar ke bohot log hai par 80 percent humara talent hai.”

“Bahar ki critiques yeh keh rahe hai humlogo se accha karke dikhaya hai, jabke humara budget 0.1 percent bhi nahi hai unke saamne (International critiques are surprised we managed a better film than them even though we didn’t have 0.1 budget than them),” she added.

Also Read: Ouch! This is how Kangana Ranaut threatened Kapil Sharma

As a result of her statement, Kapil exclaimed that Kangana must have spent the entire money. The National Award-winning performer, who laughed at his statement, said she put her life on the line for the film.

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's latest film, was released in theatres yesterday. Before the film's premiere, the actor had a good time on Kapil Sharma's show. The special episode also featured co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai.

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kangana Ranaut The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Dhaakad Arjun Rampal Divya Dutta Queen Tiku Weds Sheru
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 11:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara opens up on her debut show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, says she feels honoured to share the screen with experienced actor Kunal Jaisingh
MUMBAI : Colors TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. The show stars Tanvi Malhara and...
Swaran Ghar: OMG! Swaran’s grand birthday celebration, Divya comes to ruin it
MUMBAI : Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Superstar Singer 2 contestant Mani to give his first-ever autograph to Hitesh Ramchandi!
MUMBAI : The feeling of giving your first autograph is truly surreal. It is a testament of the fact that fame and...
Anupama: Lovely! Anupama and Anuj to shift to a new home; something major to take place in their married life
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut who is currently on a promotional spree for ‘Dhaakad’ co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Mohan speaks up for Radha 
MUMBAI: In the Saturday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Neeharika and Ranveer...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show
Latest Video